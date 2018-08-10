Citigroup Lowers Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Price Target to $35.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MED lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of Ceridian HCM traded up $1.40, reaching $34.91, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,501. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

