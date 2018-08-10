Citigroup Inc (C) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324,152 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

