Citigroup Downgrades Southern (SO) to Sell

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of SO opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Southern will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Southern by 55.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,554,000 after buying an additional 5,270,905 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Southern by 22.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after buying an additional 1,717,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,915,000 after buying an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Southern by 513.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 807,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 675,685 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

