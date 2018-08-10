Cision Ltd (CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Cision posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CISN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:CISN opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39 and a beta of -0.05. Cision has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,591,523.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

