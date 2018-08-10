Cision (CISN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cision (NYSE:CISN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-730 million (Prior $722-732 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.85 million.

CISN opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of -0.05. Cision has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.67 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CISN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cision in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cision in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

