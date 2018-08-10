Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

