Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cineworld Group opened at GBX 299.40 ($3.88) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.15 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.42 ($4.26).

CINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Cineworld Group to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 752.78 ($9.74).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

