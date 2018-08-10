Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE CBB opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth $155,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

