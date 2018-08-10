Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Shares Up -1.7%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $11.75. 62,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 556,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of -145.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,675.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 244,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

