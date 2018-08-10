Cimarex Energy (XEC) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Shares of Cimarex Energy opened at $88.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 137.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $621,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

