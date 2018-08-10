CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CIGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in CIGNA by 515.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 640,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,458,000 after acquiring an additional 536,469 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in CIGNA by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 764,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,204,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CIGNA by 13.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 315,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIGNA by 79.7% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.77.

CI opened at $185.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

