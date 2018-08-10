Ciena Co. (CIEN) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 89.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $57,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $51,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $62,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

