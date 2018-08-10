Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.47), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CDTX opened at $4.35 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 212,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

