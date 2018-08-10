CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $138.57 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,469,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,296 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $138,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

