CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of Carter’s worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Pulver bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.04 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Carter’s’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.