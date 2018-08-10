CIBC Increases Kinaxis (KXS) Price Target to C$101.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.33.

Shares of Kinaxis opened at C$97.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$98.40.

In other news, insider Richard George Monkman sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.25, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Also, insider Megan Paterson sold 7,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total value of C$711,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,300.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

