CIBC Increases Kinaxis (KXS) Price Target to C$101.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.33.
Shares of Kinaxis opened at C$97.04 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$98.40.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.