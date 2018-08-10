Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $6,194,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb traded down $1.24, hitting $135.84, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.