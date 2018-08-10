Chubb Ltd (CB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $11.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

CB stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $123.96 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

