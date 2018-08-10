CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (CHSCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

