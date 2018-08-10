CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (CHSCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

