Chromadex (CDXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a report issued on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. We apply a 21.4x EV-to-EBITDA multiple to 2020 EBITDA per share of $0.50, discounted back at 12%, which yields $8.00 per share. Risks include: (1) slower- than-projected sales growth; (2) unfavorable clinical data; (3) failure to secure regulatory approval; and (4) inability to achieve market traction.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chromadex traded down $0.30, reaching $4.61, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,375. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,800 shares of company stock worth $101,432. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chromadex by 31,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

