China Yuchai International (CYD) Issues Earnings Results

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.24), RTT News reports. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.95%.

China Yuchai International traded down $0.94, reaching $18.53, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,891. The stock has a market cap of $801.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.15. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $27.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Greenridge Global assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

