China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAAS. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.72.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.