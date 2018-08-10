China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,333. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.