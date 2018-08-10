Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,809 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $106,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $12,111,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,297,000 after acquiring an additional 159,985 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 144,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

