Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $500,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications opened at $156.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $137.17 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

