Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hanesbrands worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 85,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 19,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Singer acquired 31,230 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $476,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Hanesbrands opened at $18.78 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.