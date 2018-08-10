Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 109,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $2,532,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,682,940. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of Chevron opened at $122.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

