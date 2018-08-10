Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,211 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 13th total of 273,451 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,344.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000.

CQH stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%.

CQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

