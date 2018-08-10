Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners traded up $0.06, reaching $30.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,756. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

