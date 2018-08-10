Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “c$14.50” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.50 to C$18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.75 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.72.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.18. The company had a trading volume of 126,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.86 and a 52 week high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.