Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $123,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $6,798,047.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,250,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,855 shares of company stock valued at $36,835,999. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock opened at $50.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

