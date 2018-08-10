Charles R. Morrison Sells 17,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. 27,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,510. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.