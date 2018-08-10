ChainLink (LINK) Price Reaches $0.30

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. ChainLink has a total market cap of $104.98 million and $6.84 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainLink token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox and Binance. During the last seven days, ChainLink has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00333641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00193122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.19 or 0.07968189 BTC.

ChainLink Profile

ChainLink launched on September 19th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for ChainLink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainLink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for ChainLink is smartcontract.com

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

