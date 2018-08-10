Cfra Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €240.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €240.00 ($279.07) target price by Cfra in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €222.08 ($258.23).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €208.50 ($242.44) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

