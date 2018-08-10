CEVA (CEVA) PT Lowered to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

CEVA traded down $0.10, reaching $29.60, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,298,000 after purchasing an additional 246,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

