Cetera Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,468,000 after acquiring an additional 566,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 523,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $71.28 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $832.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,739,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $9,224,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

