Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ceragon Networks opened at $3.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

