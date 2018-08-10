Centrica (CNA) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.11) to GBX 170 ($2.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HSBC cut Centrica to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.94) to GBX 180 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 165 ($2.14) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 164.09 ($2.12).

Shares of Centrica traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02), reaching GBX 148.30 ($1.92), on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.86).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.63 ($2,558.74). Also, insider Jeff Bell sold 81,009 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.90), for a total value of £119,083.23 ($154,153.05). Insiders have acquired 4,221 shares of company stock valued at $637,977 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

