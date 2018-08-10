Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,430 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $372.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $505.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total value of $24,495,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 553,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,351,782.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,373,982 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

