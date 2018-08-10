Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after purchasing an additional 840,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $70,142,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,561 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $209,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,706.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $196.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Raytheon has a 12-month low of $175.26 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

