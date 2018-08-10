Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,880 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $103,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,741 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,518,605.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

