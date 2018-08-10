Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Rating Reiterated by Brean Capital

Brean Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,959. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.96%. equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In other news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,993.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth $4,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,064 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

