Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Cent PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cent PUERTO S A/S traded down $0.72, hitting $10.10, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,711,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $6,198,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 411,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.