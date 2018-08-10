CEDEX Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, CEDEX Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CEDEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $657.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00329582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00193766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.68 or 0.08016912 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Profile

CEDEX Coin’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 . CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com . The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community

CEDEX Coin Token Trading

CEDEX Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEDEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

