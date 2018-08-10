Cedar Hill Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,069,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,410,000 after purchasing an additional 753,216 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 127,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $49.16 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

