CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $763.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

