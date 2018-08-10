Cato Corp (CATO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cato by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cato by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cato opened at $23.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $632.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.71. Cato Corp has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

CATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. MKM Partners set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cato and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

