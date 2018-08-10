Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $3.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 45,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 293,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.