CasinoCoin (CSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,892.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $16.49 million and $11,892.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00073676 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 624.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin is a PoC coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

