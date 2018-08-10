Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRZO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a $28.42 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $206,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,233.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,187 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,989,000 after buying an additional 645,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,165.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

